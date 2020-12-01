A Leslie County sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being shot Saturday.

Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police say that two suspects are in custody, but they are looking for a third person connected to the shooting.

They say the deputy was later flown to University of Kentucky Hospital.

Governor Andy Beshear tweeted out that he and the first lady are praying for the deputy.

Beshear went on to thank the men and women in law enforcement who put themselves in harm’s way to protect the people of Kentucky.

