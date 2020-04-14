FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers have finished work on a proposal that would add a series of crime victims' rights to the state's Constitution. The measure is known as Marsy’s Law. It was returned to the statewide ballot during a flurry of action by lawmakers Tuesday.

The Republican-led legislature returned to the state Capitol for its wrap-up session amid the coronavirus outbreak. Lawmakers voted to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and took final action on a batch of bills sent to the governor.

The wrap-up session has to conclude by the end of Wednesday.

