LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, police need help locating a missing child. 13-year-old Jacob Phelps was last seen off Fariston Rd, three miles south of London, Ky around 3 a.m. Sunday.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says Phelps may be wearing black jogging pants, black hoodie and bright green and orange shoes.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information regarding Phelps to contact them at 606-864-6600.
