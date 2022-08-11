Kentucky State Police find missing Laurel County man

Police say Doyle Woodward, 42, was last seen at his home in London, Ky. on Tuesday around 7 p.m. He has since been found safe.

LONDON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police say a missing Laurel County man has been found safe.

Police say Doyle Woodward, 42, was last seen at his home in London, Ky. on Tuesday around 7 p.m. A Golden Alert was issued, but later canceled.

Woodward is 5' 6" tall with grey hair and brown eyes. Police do not know what he was last seen wearing, but say Woodward may be wearing a pair of rubber boots.

Anyone with any information as to Woodward's whereabouts is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

