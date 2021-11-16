17-year-old reported missing in Meade County

The Meade County Sheriff's Office said Laura Boley was last seen on Nov. 6 in the Flaherty/Vine Grove area.

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — The Meade County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 17-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this month.

According to the department, Laura Boley was last seen leaving her brother's home in the Flaherty/Vine Grove area around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Police said Boley is 5'09" and 130 lbs. and she has red hair with a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and jeans.

"We are actively working on all leads and information in an attempt to locate her," the department said in a Facebook post on Nov. 15.

If anyone has information about Boley's location, please contact the Meade County Sheriff's Office at 270-422-4937 or Det. Danny Knell at 606-202-3356.

