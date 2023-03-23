Louisville's newest comedy club opening at Fourth Street Live!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's newest comedy club is headed to the upper level of Fourth Street Live!
The freshly-renovated Laugh Louisville Comedy Club is hosting its grand opening weekend on April 1 & 2.
Laugh Louisville will host stand-up comedy, improv and podcasts from established local, regional and national headliners, in addition to up-and-comers.
Officials say the comedy club is focusing on supporting comedians from Louisville and throughout greater Kentucky.
According to a press release, festivities will kick off on March 31 with a ribbon cutting scheduled for 1:00 p.m., paired with an open house for a first look at the space.
The downtown Louisville theater space has been renovated to include a larger stage, an increase in seating capacity to 330 and upgrades across the board from cosmetic improvements to an all-new sound system, the release said.
Upcoming performers include Michael Rapaport, Ryan Hamilton, Greg Fitzsimmons and many more.
