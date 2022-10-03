Last day for Kentucky tornado victims to apply for FEMA Assistance

Monday, March 14 is the last day for people affected by the Kentucky tornadoes to apply for assistance. Over $64 million has been approved to provide Tornado Relief.

More than $64 million in federal assistance has been approved for people in Kentucky affected by the deadly storms and tornadoes three months ago, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.

Some of the aid has been in the form of temporary housing in Caldwell, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, and Warren counties. Other counties eligible for assistance include Barren, Christian, Fulton, Hart, Hickman, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Ohio, and Taylor County.

The total includes FEMA grants, U.S. Small Business Administration loans, National Flood Insurance Program claims, and Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

Nearly 80 people were killed when the nighttime storms roared through Kentucky on December 10 and 11, 2021.

Monday, March 14 is the last day for homeowners and renters who had damage or losses to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Applicants will have until 11:59 p.m. to submit their applications.

To do so, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app, or call (800) 621-3362. Here is what you will need when you apply:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security Number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

If you are unable to locate important documents, FEMA will help you to identify other ways to verify your information.

The agency said more than 6,900 people have visited disaster recovery centers operating in 16 counties.

Also be aware, applying with other agencies such as the American Red Cross or with the Commonwealth of Kentucky does not make you eligible for FEMA assistance.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.