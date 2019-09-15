SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — Officials say a well-known landmark near the border of Kentucky and West Virginia has been damaged in a fire.



News outlets report firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire on Friday at the Loftis Mansion in South Williamson. The mansion was heavily damaged in the fire.



The mansion was once a luxurious home, but has been empty for years. It was undergoing an extensive renovation.



Firefighters battled the flames for several hours before getting it under control. A nearby McDonalds was evacuated for a short time while the blaze was being put out.



Officials with the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department say the fire started as a controlled burn from a contracting company that eventually got out of hand. No one was injured in the flames.