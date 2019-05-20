MONTICELLO, Ky. (AP) - A large fire has damaged a Lake Cumberland marina in southern Kentucky.

News outlets report the fire at Conley Bottom Resort in Monticello started around 2 a.m. Monday. Firefighters say no one was injured.

Marina co-owner Freddie Piercy told WKYT-TV that the blaze destroyed the store and café and damaged a houseboat used by the marina. Piercy says no rental boats were damaged.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that South Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation says 225 customers were without power in the area following the fire.

Conley Bottom Resort describes itself as a family fun destination offering waterfront lodging and houseboat rentals.

Despite the fire damage, Piercy says the marina plans to be open for Memorial Day weekend.

