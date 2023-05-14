Kentucky State Rep. Lamin Swann dies after suffering medical emergency

Rep. Swann passed away Sunday morning, after being hospitalized earlier this week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Representative Lamin Swann died this weekend, after suffering a medical emergency earlier in the week.

His mother, Pamela Dixon, shared Wednesday that Swann "had a significant medical emergency requiring hospitalization."

Sunday morning, she released another statement saying, “There are no words to fully describe the grief and impossible loss that others and I feel right now after saying good-bye earlier today to my beloved son, Lamin. Beyond our faith, what comforts us is knowing the positive and lasting impact he had on so many. Those include his loved ones and friends; those he advocated for throughout his life; and, now, those whose own lives will forever be strengthened by his decision to be an organ donor. We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received over the last several days, and I know he felt it, too. Thank you.”

Shortly after, House Democratic Caucus leaders also released a statement, saying, "Our caucus is devastated by the news of Lamin’s passing, and we pray for his family during this extremely difficult time. Lamin was a great friend, and our caucus is better for having known and worked alongside him. He served his constituents as well as anyone ever has. He was an especially strong advocate for Fayette County as well as countless other Kentuckians who benefited from his voice on issues ranging from social justice to expanding disability rights, causes we will continue to champion on his behalf. We truly enjoyed working with him and only wish it could have been for far longer.”

Swann, 45, represented District 93 in Fayette County. He was elected in 2022.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

