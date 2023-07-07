Popular Kentucky lake for fishing, boating voted best in U.S.

With 50,250 acres, Lake Cumberland has an abundance of largemouth, smallmouth, white and Kentucky bass, bluegill, crappie, rockfish and walleye.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Spend part of your summer outside at this southern Kentucky lake that was voted best in America!

Lake Cumberland was voted best lake in America by USA Today in their 10Best Readers' Choice 2023 poll.

"The southern reaches of Kentucky play host to Lake Cumberland, a 102-square-mile reservoir that's split between five counties," USA Today writes. "Though originally created as a source of hydroelectric power, the body of water has become a top spot for outdoor recreation over the years, providing ample opportunity for both boating and fishing."

Lake Cumberland is located in Clinton, Pulaski, Russell, Wayne, and Laurel, counties. With 50,250 acres, officials said it has an abundance of largemouth, smallmouth, white and Kentucky bass, bluegill, crappie, rockfish and walleye.

The lake was ranked 1st among other ones including Lake Havasu in Arizona and California; Lake Superior in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and Big Bear Lake in California.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.