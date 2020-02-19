FRANKFORT, Ky. — A federal judge is ordering the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to reimburse a Kentucky man's attorneys over $150,000 after he won his case over an "IM GOD" vanity plate.

U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove ruled in November 2019 the state violated Ben Hart's constitutional right to free speech by denying his "IM GOD" vanity plate. He has now ordered KYTC to reimburse Hart's attorneys.

Hart, a self-identified atheist, was originally denied the "IM GOD" plate in 2016 after KYTC said it was "offensive to good taste and decency" and did not meet personalized license plate requirements. The court, though, said the requirements in question were unconstitutional and the denial violated his First Amendment rights.

Tatenhove ordered KYTC to pay $150,715.50 for Hart's five attorneys and $491.24 for litigation costs. Kentucky’s American Civil Liberties Union and the Freedom From Religion Foundation helped Hart challenge the decision.

The Associated Press previously reported vanity plates like "TRYGOD" and "NOGOD" had previously been approved, and Hart had received an "IM GOD" vanity plate in Ohio.

