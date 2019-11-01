LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Snow is expected to come to Louisville this weekend and crews are getting the city ready.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) issued a press release on Friday, detailing its plan for the upcoming weekend. Road crews in Louisville and surrounding counties will be pre-treating some routes in preparation for the snow that is expected to fall Friday night into Saturday.

The "salt brine" pre-treatment will give KYTC crews a head start on the winter weather. The brine dries on the pavement, leaving a thin layer of salt that will activate when wintry precipitation begins to fall. The treatment helps keep snow and ice from building up on roadways, making it easier to plow off.

LATEST WEATHER UPDATE: Tracking wintry weather for Kentuckiana this weekend

Crews will focus on bridge decks and other known trouble spots first. Then the brine will be applied to secondary highways and lower volume roads.

According to the release, the KYTC District 5 facilities combined have approximately 44,000 tons of salt on hand. They also have about 91,000 gallons of salt brine, as well as equipment to produce more brine.

162 state and contract trucks are used to salt and plow the roadways in Bullitt, Franklin, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer, and Trimble counties, with 65 of these trucks dedicated to Jefferson County alone.

KYTC is advising motorists to drive cautiously when they encounter winter weather.

To see more information on priority routes, helpful winter weather tips, fact sheets, and more, visit snowky.ky.gov.