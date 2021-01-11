'There are options for you': Kynect open for enrollment

Governor Beshear announced last month, Kynect would reopen after switching to the federal exchange back in 2016.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Monday, Kynect opened for commercial plan enrollment. Its an online portal where you can apply and enroll for health, dental and vision benefits.

"It was perfect, because it saved a lot of rat race and being assigned to a provider I didn't want," explained Deborah Wilson.

Wilson tells WHAS11 having insurance is very important and that she needs it now, more than ever, during the pandemic.

"I had just used them in June of 2020, I had just gotten out of prison in December 19, 2019, and then I really had to hit the ground running cause I had to seek medical services and get insurances and yea start fresh."

"We have had a lot of people move on to Kynect and look at marketplace plans who never have before," said Beth Mathias, Kynect Team Leader at KIPDA. "So I think it's good for Kentuckians to know that if you don't have employer sponsored insurance that there are options for you."

Governor Beshear announced last month, Kynect would reopen after switching to the federal exchange back in 2016. He said it would save Kentucky $15 million dollars a year because it would help improve health outcomes.

"I find it to be very helpful to maintain compliance so that I don't fall between the cracks in having services or coverage for insurance," said Wilson.

There will be a Kynect event at the Goodwill Career Resource Center on November 15.

Open enrollment though Kynect will be from November 1 to January 15, 2022.

For more information, click here.

