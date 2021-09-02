Kentucky National Guard deploys members to Louisiana in aid of Ida aftermath

More than 1 million residents in Louisiana and Mississippi — including all of New Orleans — were left without power after Hurricane Ida swept through the Gulf Coast.

RICHMOND, Ky. — The Kentucky Army National Guard is deploying members to Louisiana in aid of victims impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Around 80 to 100 members from the Kentucky Army National Guard’s 617th Military Police Company from Richmond will assist the Louisiana National Guard in civil support and assist with recovery and relief.

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday as a Category 4 storm with winds of up to 150 mph.

Citizens were forced to abandon thousands of homes and businesses while seeking safer grounds during devastating winds and rising waters caused by Ida.

The national guard said the unit is expected to arrive in Louisiana Sept. 4 and assist for several weeks.

The decision to deploy Kentucky troops came at the request made by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell.

“This isn’t the first time they have been hit, nor is this the first time we responded to their call,” adjutant general for Kentucky Brig. Gen. Haldane Lamberton said. "Our Guardsmen are always ready. We have a diverse and skilled force ready to support Louisiana and its citizens in this time of need."

If you're interested in helping those affected by the Ida, WHAS11 has teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Ida. The Red Cross has hundreds of workers in Louisiana – helping with the relief efforts.

