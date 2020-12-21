Louisville health officials, Mayor Fischer give COVID-19 updates, get the vacine

Twenty-eight new deaths were reported which included a 53-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man, both from Jefferson County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday, December 23

3pm: Louisville health officials, Mayor Fischer to get COVID-19 vaccine, provide coronavirus updates for Jefferson County.

Mayor Fisher said, as of Wednesday, we've been battling COVID-19 for 285 days. The vaccine changes the game and allows us to play offense instead of defense like we have for the past 9 months.

Tuesday, December 22

4:25 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced 3,057 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total of positive confirmed cases 247,344.

Jefferson County accounted for 468 of those new cases.

The positivity rate dropped a bit to 8.48%.

Beshear is reminding Kentuckians with the upcoming holiday to be vigilant and not have large gatherings.

Kentucky has tests 3,287,909 for the virus while 35,118 have recovered.

Monday, December 21

4:48 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear is urging those who are planning on having in-person Christmas Eve services to try alternatives if they can.

He said it is still dangerous for people to be inside together and encourages churches to have smaller gatherings and multiple services, try drive-ins or having virtual worship.

4:45 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced 1,988 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

During his Monday media briefing, the governor said there has been a decrease of new cases for the last two weeks and their data shows some stabilization of the positivity rate.

In addition to the newly reported numbers, Jefferson County also confirmed 376 new cases.

Fifteen more people have been lost to the virus, bringing the total to 2,412 Kentuckians who have died.

Hospitalizations are also down with only two regions in the red zone for hospital capacity.

There are 1,580 people currently hospitalized, 411 in intensive care and 231 on a ventilator.

The current positivity rate for Kentucky is currently at 8.64%.

Overall, Kentucky has reported 244,297 cases since tracking began earlier this year.

As of Sunday, Kentucky confirmed a total of 242,321 COVID-19 cases in the state and 2,397 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

This morning, long-term care facilities in Louisville received their first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses and began vaccinating residents. Pauline Weis, 100, was the first Louisville long-term care resident to get the vaccine.