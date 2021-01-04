Kentucky abortion amendment vote could impact US Senate race

Kentuckians will vote whether to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned but that issue on the ballot could make a US Senate race even tougher for Democrats.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers have approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would ban abortion if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. House Bill 91 passed the General Assembly this week but will be up to Kentuckians to decide on their November 2022 ballot.

It’s presence on the ballot during that election could play directly into the US Senate race that’s already getting attention.

Here is the language voters will see on their ballot regarding the proposed amendment:

"Are you in favor of amending the Constitution of Kentucky by creating a new Section of the Constitution to be numbered Section 26A to state as follows: To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion?"

Pro-choice advocates quickly responded to what they saw as a "blatant attack" on rights.

Democrats from Pikeville to Paducah quietly admitted another major concern.



"Very worrisome for a Democrat trying to take down Rand Paul with the abortion amendment on the ballot in 2022”, explained Democratic strategist, Bob Gunnell.



Former State Representative Charles Booker has already announced he's exploring a run against Kentucky's Junior Senator which is a race also on that ballot in 2022.

Mr. Gunnell predicts a surge of cash on the abortion issue and a wave of support from conservative voters looking for a reason to head to the polls. He says that means a race already difficult to win will be impossible. Still, he concedes the nomination is Booker's to lose.



“I think that, with all of the influx of money, his name ID goes up it's good for him for the future," said Gunnell.

We asked him about that money considering that Amy McGrath was well funded in her 20-plus point loss to Sen. Mitch McConnell in 2020.

“Amy McGrath didn't sell well with Kentuckians," he answered. “She was never warm enough for Kentucky. She never really had that connection. She didn't have that oomf that Charles will provide but, still, it's a huge hurdle to overcome with Rand Paul and the abortion issue on the ballot. I just think it's impossible for him to overcome."



Other names being talked about include former Representative Rocky Adkins, Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey and former Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.

One mentioned that may be a more moderate candidate, from a conservative part of the state yet probably the least likely to jump in is former Governor Steve Beshear.

