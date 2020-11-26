Kentucky State Police 'Trooper Teddy Bears' on sale for holiday weekend

Proceeds from the bears go toward the "Trooper Teddy Bear Project," which provides teddy bears to children who are involved in traumatic situations.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police (KSP) hope that shoppers will add one item to their Christmas shopping list this year: A Trooper Teddy Bear.

The bears will go on sale on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. and will cost $15 through the holiday weekend. Proceeds from the bears will go toward the Trooper Teddy Project, which helps provide teddy bears for children who experience traumatic situations like car crashes or domestic abuse.

The project is intended to establish trust between KSP troopers and children, according to KSP Sergeant Billy Gregory.

“Often times, we are meeting these children on their worst day,” Gregory said. “Whether they are scared or nervous from the circumstance they are dealing with, the bear seems to immediately resonate with them. That connection builds trust and opens the door to communication between the child and the trooper.”

Bears can be purchased online through the Trooper Teddy site or eBay. Donations to the project can also be made online.

If you don't want to pay for shipping, free pick-up of the bears is available at the KSP headquarters in Frankfort or any KSP Post.

KSP hosts a bear sale on Black Friday and Valentine's Day each year to help raise money for the project. The bears are normally $20, plus shipping.

Gregory said the program relies solely on donations and the sale of the bears.

According to KSP, the Trooper Teddy Bear Project started in 1989 with the help of former Kentucky First Lady Martha Wilkinson.

