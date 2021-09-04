x
Kentucky State Police say man fatally shot after pointing gun at officers

Kentucky State Police said in a release that officers approached a male suspect, who ran and tried to break into a vehicle.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Officials say a man who pointed a gun at police in Kentucky has been fatally shot. 

Georgetown police responded to a report of a person trying to break into vehicles at a fast food restaurant Friday morning. 

Kentucky State Police said in a news release that officers approached a male suspect, who ran and tried to break into a vehicle.

The release says the suspect turned and pointed a gun at officers, and shots were fired. 

The person was taken to a hospital, where he died. His identity was not released. No other injuries were reported.

