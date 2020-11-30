Man arrested in I-71 shooting police believe stemmed from road rage

A victim was taken to UofL Hospital after he was shot in the passenger seat of a car by a person in a different vehicle.

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from road rage on I-75.

KSP said troopers at the Campbellsburg post received a 911 call about a shooting near the 38 mile marker on I-71. The caller said a passenger had been shot multiple times by a person in a different vehicle.

Boone County sheriff's deputies then located the car described by the caller, where a preliminary investigation found the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital. Dammien Shammond Peterson of Colombus, Ohio was arrested and charged with first degree assault and wanton endangerment. He was taken to the Oldham County Detention Center.

