KSP: Police investigating after fatal collision in Henry County

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating after a fatal collision in Henry County on Friday evening.

Police said they received a 911 call around 6:00 p.m. in relation to a single vehicle crash. The crash happened on I-71 northbound near the 31 mile marker.

KSP said Roger Devine, 53, was traveling north when he lost control of his vehicle for "unknown reasons," left the roadway and hit a tree.

Devine was the only person in the vehicle, officers said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Henry County EMS and the Henry County Coroner.

KSP is conducting an ongoing investigation.

