RADCLIFF, Ky. — Kentucky State Police has confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Radcliff a little after 2 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.

KSP Trooper Scotty Sharp said a man was shot by officers on Navaho Court and then transported to UofL Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Sharp said no officers were injured.

WHAS11 has a crew going to the scene. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

