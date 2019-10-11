BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teen from Bourbon County.

Troopers said 15-year-old Yadira Lorena Perez was last seen on Wednesday near Cook Road, close to the Bourbon and Harrison county line.

Perez was last seen in tie-dye sweatpants and a black Harrison County school sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Post 6 at (859) 428-1212 or via the Kentucky State Police app.

