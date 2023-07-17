KSP looking for 'three-peat' in national best-looking cruiser contest

Kentucky State Police has won the title of "America’s Best-Looking Cruiser" twice in a row. Can they win a third time?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A prominent police station in Kentucky is trying to keep its winning streak alive.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is seeking its third consecutive win as ‘'America’s Best-Looking Cruiser". KSP invites Kentuckians to vote online so it can bring home another victory.

The agency won back-to-back in 2021 and 2022, earning the coveted calendar cover spot on the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) yearly calendar. It has placed in the top three of the competition the past four years.

“We encourage all of our citizens to vote for KSP and help our state be recognized again on a national level,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “KSP works every day to create a safer Kentucky, and voting is one small way we can show our appreciation for their 75 years of service and protection.”

The AAST hosts an annual calendar contest and encourages state police agencies across the nation to submit a photo entry that is unique and represents their state. The winning photo will be featured on the cover and premiere in the January month of the AAST 2024 wall calendar.

For the 2023 entry, KSP incorporated a way to share their 75th Anniversary celebration in the backdrop of Kentucky’s heart and soul – Coal Country!

KSP wrapped a 2022 Dodge Charger with a blue and white paint scheme to match the markings of a 1978 Ford cruiser. The photo was captured at the Blue Diamond Coal Co. in Hazard.

“Kentucky is known internationally for its coal mining industry and the hard-working individuals who work in the mines,” KSP Public Affairs Commander Paul Blanton said. “Our team intertwined the beauty of Eastern Kentucky splashed with two iconic symbols in that area, coal mines, and Kentucky State Police.”

Voting begins on Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. EST and ends on Monday, July 31 at 8 a.m. EST. The top 13 finishers will earn a spot on the 2024 calendar. Click here to vote!

