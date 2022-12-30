KSP investigating after fatal collision in Breckinridge County

The initial investigation claims 91-year-old Marion Novak of Cloverport tried to make a left turn onto KY 144 from US 60 police said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating after a collision in Breckinridge County turned fatal.

Police said they received a call from the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office, asking for their help in investigating a collision at the intersection of US 60 and KY144 on Wednesday.

The initial investigation claims 91-year-old Marion Novak of Cloverport tried to make a left turn onto KY 144 from US 60 and ended up in the path of a semi-tractor-trailer police said.

Novak was flown to UofL Hospital where police said she died of her injuries the next day.

KSP said the semi-tractor-trailer driver, 37-year-old Freddy Brown, told authorities he wasn't hurt.

The collision is still under investigation.

