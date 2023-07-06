Bowling Green police officer remains in critical condition following shooting

The suspect is also dead, according to WBKO, our ABC affiliate in Bowling Green.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bowling Green Police officer is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the line of duty Thursday night.

In an update Friday afternoon, Bowling Green Police Department Chief Michael Delaney said Officer Matt Davis was shot multiple times by a suspect.

Details surrounding the shooting are limited, however, according to WBKO, our ABC affiliate in Bowling Green, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at a "Car Mart," not far from the Western Kentucky University's campus.

Officer Davis was airlifted to an area hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He remains in critical condition but is stable.

WBKO reports the suspect was pronounced dead at the Medical Center at Bowling Green by the Warren County Coroner.

"On behalf of the Bowling Green Police Department, we want to thank you for always supporting us," Chief Delaney said. "Thank you and continue to support and pray for Officer Davis."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released a statement shortly after the shooting, asking for Kentuckians to join him and his wife in prayer for the officer.

We have learned of a reported incident in Bowling Green of an officer being shot and wounded. Kentucky, please join Britainy and me in prayer for this officer, their family and fellow officers. ^AB Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday, July 6, 2023

Kentucky State Police's Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating the fatal shooting.

The Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police has created a fundraiser to support Davis.

