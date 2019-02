LIBERTY, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17 -year-old.

Hailey Brown, of Liberty, Ky. Amber is a 5’6 ”, weighs 165 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

KSP said she was last seen on Murphy Wolford Road on Feb. 10, 2019, at 3 p.m.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 15 at 1-800-222-5555 or your local law enforcement agency.