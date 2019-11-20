LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bourbon lovers finally have another chance to get their hands on a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle. Kroger announced their annual lottery, giving customers a chance to purchase a bottle of the rare bourbon.

“Our customers are passionate about bourbon and Kroger is excited to give them this opportunity. Pappy is highly coveted by collectors and hard to get your hands on. The history of this iconic bourbon is rich in lore and scandal,” says Erin Grant, Corporate Affairs Manager for the Louisville Division. “Each Kentucky Wine and Spirits Shop will only receive a few of these highly sought-after bottles.”

Customers can enter the drawing at any of the 50 Louisville Division Kentucky Kroger Wine and Spirits Shops from 4:00 p.m.-8 p.m. on November 29. That is the only time entries will be accepted. The drawing will be held the morning of November 30, and winners will be contacted to purchase their bottles.

While there is no guarantee which bottles will be at a certain Kroger location, the bottles included in the lottery for purchase are as follows: 10 year - $79.99, 12 year - $99.99,15 year - $139.99, 20 year - $229.99, 23 year - $349.99, and Rye- $129.00.

You must be at least 21 years old to enter the drawing, and only one entry per person, per store will be permitted.

