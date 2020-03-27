Kroger has confirmed an employee at its Campbellsville Bypass store has tested positive for coronavirus.

The person, Kroger said, is receiving medical care and is recovering. Kroger said the company has worked with local health experts to follow all sanitation and cleaning procedures, and the store remains open.

Kroger also said they have communicated with the store team and will continue to follow guidance from local and federal agencies.

A spokesperson said they are encouraging all workers to monitor their health and providing financial support to associates who might be directly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kroger has also begun cleaning cashier stations, self-checkouts and other commonly-used areas more frequently and will install plexiglass partitions and floor decals to encourage social distancing guidelines and protect customers and employees from possible exposure.

