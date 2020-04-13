FRANKFORT, Ky. — After Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state's partnership with Kroger, the first drive-thru testing site opened at the Franklin County Fairgrounds 10 a.m. April 13.

Testing will go through Thursday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can register for a free test at https://www.thelittleclinic.com/ or calling 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3).

Those who want a test will use a virtual screening tool based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to see if they are eligible. Criteria for testing includes people who are:

health care workers

first responders (EMS, fire, law enforcement)

65-years of age or older

people with chronic health condition (heart disease, lung disease or an immune system-lowering condition like diabetes)

Then, those who are eligible will select a testing location and appointment time. They will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork to complete.

When a person arrives for their test, they should have their photo ID ready and leave their window rolled up for check-in. The drive-thru testing locations will feature a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider.

Test results are expected within 48 hours. The Franklin County testing site is expected to handle 250 tests per day.

RELATED: Kentucky announces new partnership with Kroger to provide free COVID-19 drive-thru testing

RELATED: UofL Health tests over 300 patients, 36 positive for COVID-19 at drive-thru site

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.