BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Kindergartners at one Bardstown elementary school are staying connecting despite school closures with a pen pal exchange.

Bardstown Primary School student Lisa Hagan said she was really missing her classmates at school, so she decided to draw pictures and write letters to the other students in Ms. Laura Montgomery's class.

Now, Bardstown City Schools said ten kindergartners in Ms. Montgomery's class are taking part in a pen pal exchange to talk while still social distancing.

Below is a photo of Lisa working on her letters to classmates, and her friend Matthew Riley receiving his artwork from her.

Bardstown City Schools

Bardstown City Schools

