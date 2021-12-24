Family and police asking for public's help in search for missing Louisville teen

Fourteen-year-old Kerry Brooks was last seen on December 19 near the 4700 block of Van House Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shively Police said they are searching for a missing Louisville teen and need the public's help in finding him.

Kerry Brooks, 14, was last seen on Dec. 19 near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.

Metrosafe said Brooks is 5'2" and has brown hair, blue eyes and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a gray camo hood and black pants.

If you have any information regarding Brooks whereabouts, police said to contact Shively Police at 502-448-6181.

Reports can also be made through the Louisville Metro Police Department's tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or anonymously online.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.