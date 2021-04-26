LIVE | Gov. Andy Beshear's daily COVID-19 briefing

The positivity rate sits at 3.18%, as of Sunday, April 25.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Kentucky for the week of April 26, 2021. Gov. Beshear will do public briefing on Monday and Thursday this week.

On Sunday, April 25, Kentucky health officials said 1,723,624 Kentuckians have received at least their first vaccination.

The state has tested 5.4 million people for COVID and of those 440,955 tested positive. According to the state's website, Kentucky has recorded 6,449 deaths since the pandemic started more than a year ago.

