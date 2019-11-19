FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's unemployment rate is down, but it's still far above Indiana’s and the national rate.

In a slight drop from the previous month's rate of 4.4 percent, Kentucky's unemployment rate for October was 4.3 percent.There were solid gains across most major job sectors, but there were also losses in manufacturing.

Indiana's rate is a much lower 3.2 percent, seeing solid gains but also losses, mainly in manufacturing.

The national rate is currently 3.6 percent.

