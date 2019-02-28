FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Salato Wildlife Education Center is reopening this week, complete with renovations made during the facility's winter closure.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the center in Frankfort will reopen Friday. Among the renovations is an update to the bobcat enclosure, with a fully functioning water feature that has a flowing stream, pond and small waterfall.

An indoor exhibit space to highlight Kentucky's nocturnal wildlife is set for completion by April 1. It will include light-up displays and feature mounted specimens such as a bobcat, raccoon and great horned owl.

Most of the center's hiking trails were closed last fall due to storm damage. The HabiTrek and Pea Ridge hiking trails will be ready when the center reopens.