KENTUCKY (WHAS11) -- Kentucky's attorney general is warning of social security number scams.

Scammers call potential victims from a number that appears to be from the actual social security administration. They then claim the victim's social security number has been suspended because of suspicious activity.

That's when the scammer asks you to read off your number to verify it or be arrested.

The social security administration would never call to ask that, so hang up if you get that call.

The attorney general's office has gotten nearly 20 complaints in the last six months including from those in Jefferson, Hardin, and Spencer counties.