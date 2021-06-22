Remains of Kentucky soldier from Korean War to be interred this week

The remains of Army Cpl. Burl Mullins will be interred Saturday at Osborne Cemetery in the Dorton community in Pike County after a funeral service in Virgie.

VIRGIE, Ky. — A funeral will be held this week for a Kentucky soldier killed during the Korean War, Fort Knox said.

The remains of Army Cpl. Burl Mullins will be interred Saturday at Osborne Cemetery in the Dorton community in Pike County after a funeral service in Virgie.

Mullins was a Dorton native and was a member of Heavy Mortar Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, when he was reported missing in action Nov. 30, 1950. His unit had been attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

His remains could not be recovered after the battle, and it was later learned he had been taken prisoner of war. He was 23 years old.

North Korea turned over his remains in 2018, and the remains were identified through DNA and anthropological analysis as well as circumstantial evidence, the Army said.

