CONWAY, Ky. — A Kentucky woman who authorities say released her pit bull on a man has pleaded not guilty to murder in his death.

News outlets report 38-year-old Melissa Wolke pleaded not guilty Monday to all charges including murder, alcohol intoxication and resisting arrest.

Kentucky State Police say they responded to a home Friday for a reported fatal dog attack.

Police say Wolke was found assaulting 55-year-old Donald Abner and encouraging her pit bull to attack him.

Police say the dog was fatally shot and Wolke was shot with a stun gun.

Police say Abner had dog bites on his face and head. An autopsy is being performed on Abner and the dog.