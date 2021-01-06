Kentucky woman pleads guilty to multiple charges from Capitol breach; husband pleads not guilty

Court documents show 43-year-old Shelly Stallings sprayed pepper spray at a line of police officers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to seven charges, including five felonies and two misdemeanors, relating to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 43-year-old Shelly Stallings of Morganfield, Kentucky pleaded guilty to all charges including assaulting and resisting law enforcement, as well as impeding officers using a dangerous weapon.

She also pleaded guilty to interfering with officers during civil disorder and entering and remaining on restricted grounds with a weapon.

Court documents show Stallings sprayed pepper spray at a line of police officers trying to secure an area in the Capitol Building.

The DOJ says three other people accused of doing the same thing, including her husband, all pleaded not guilty.

Stallings was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky on Feb. 16.

Since the Capitol breach, the DOJ says it has arrested more than 860 people in nearly all 50 states, including over 260 people charged with assaulting or impeding officers.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit their tip portal.

