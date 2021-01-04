Federal disaster declared for Kentucky winter storms

The declaration frees up funding for costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective actions and the restoration of damaged infrastructure.

President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration in Kentucky from winter storms in February.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the declaration is for harsh weather that hit the state from Feb. 8 to Feb. 19, including an ice storm that left more than 154,000 customers without electricity.

The declaration frees up public assistance in 44 counties for costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective actions and the restoration of damaged infrastructure.

Beshear says damage assessments are ongoing and that a request could be made to add additional counties.