Rumpke tells customers to put their trash out early ahead of winter storm

Crews will be out early Thursday morning to serve as many customers as possible ahead of this week's ice storm.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rumpke Waste and Recycling is telling its customers to put their trash out tonight ahead of this week's winter weather.

Hillary Ladig, senior communications coordinator for Rumpke, said that crews would be out "extra early" Thursday morning in an attempt to service as many customers as possible.

"We provide an essential service, and we don't take our responsibility lightly," Eric Curtis, region vice president for Rumpke, said. "However, we must ensure the safety of our team and the motoring public when planning our operations."

Curtis said by starting early, they hope to get trucks on and off of the roadways before conditions become hazardous.

They're reminding residents now to put their trash out Wednesday night to make the process smooth.

“With the anticipated weather Thursday and Friday, we likely won’t be able to return to residences that don’t have their material out for collection when we are out,” Curtis said. “If we are unable to service customers over the next few days, we will collect additional material on their next service day.”

Rumpke said they are unsure of the collection plan for Friday. Officials said it would largely depend on road conditions.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.