LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former head of law enforcement with Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has been cleared of ethics violations.

Colonel Rodney Coffey was accused of preferential treatment by ending an investigation against then Fish and Wildlife Commission Chair, Jimmy Bevins.

A conservation officer charged Bevins with illegally bating ducks along Elkhorn Creek in January 2017 to stop people from hunting near his home.

The Kentucky Ethics Commission ruled there was not enough proof that Coffey improperly influenced the investigation.

