Election hurdles and hopes: Kentucky County Clerks sound off to lawmakers

New insight into what Kentucky voters might expect on election day and how to avoid lines. A long ballot could add to your wait but there’s hope with early voting.

General Election Day in Kentucky is just a little more than two months away and county clerks had a chance to share their hopes and hurdles with lawmakers on Thursday.

COVID-19’s impact on the democratic process is already being felt in the Bluegrass State and added to the mix is a long ballot filled with constitutional amendment language.

“It's just amazing how much the people's statutes are tossed aside and a hodgepodge is put in place and hopefully it works. Just because it worked in May doesn't mean it will work in November,” 29th District, Republican, State Representative Kevin Bratcher said.

You could sense the underlying frustration and concern by some lawmakers. They weren’t necessarily frustrated with the clerks who testified in front of the joint committee hearing. They expressed frustration with decisions being made by Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams. Decisions that didn't include the General Assembly.

One of those changes is early voting which begins on Tuesday, October 13th. Clerks have yet to decide on locations and must approve ballots.

This new option was a welcomed change to those who took advantage of it during the pandemic primary, clerks said.

“A lot of people wanted that option more, regardless of party affiliation than the mail-in," Kenton County Clerk, Gabrielle Summe said. “And the fact that we can offer that this time does make things a lot simpler and I believe people feel more comfortable being able to do that.”

Clerks said that early voting may save a lot of election day frustrations, especially with multiple constitutional amendments on the ballot. This could mean a lot of potential reading once a voter gets into the booth which could slow the process and create lines.

A big hurdle is getting out the word on locations and changes. Clerks said limited advertising dollars, limited local print outlets and possibilities of social media posts getting twisted.

Spencer County Clerk, Lynn Hesselbrock, testified, “I know it's hokey and I know it sounds small town but we're going to make flyers and we're going to put them up all over town.”

She said those flyers would be placed at locations such as the grocery store, veterinarian’s office and library. They’re also considering attaching them to city water bills because those are sent to nearly every household in the county.



Senate Majority Floor Leader, Damon Thayer, applauded the clerk’s effort but said it spotlights what is a concern for him.

"I don't think what you’re doing is hokey”, Leader Thayer said. “I think anything you can do that works in your community. “My biggest concern with this voting system is the disenfranchisement of rural voters having to drive longer than usual to get to their polling locations. That is a barrier. That is absolutely a barrier and that's why I don't favor supercenters”

“Supercenters” refers to one large in-person voting location, something that many counties relied upon during the June Primary Election due to coronavirus concerns. As county clerks struggle with resources, manpower and costs, turning to one primary in-person location is a likely result for many smaller Kentucky counties again.

The Fair and Expo Center in Louisville was the only place for Jefferson County voters to cast a ballot in-person during the primary. A livestock show scheduled for the first week of November means it cannot be used as an election supercenter on November 5th. We expect to learn more about Jefferson County’s plans in the coming weeks and will keep you update as we learn more.