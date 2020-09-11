Delayed military funeral honors being given to Kentucky veterans

Fort Knox says the belated funeral honors for 65 veterans who died during the pandemic will be given Tuesday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central at Radcliff.

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Dozens of veterans who did not receive military funeral honors during the coronavirus pandemic will be honored during ceremonies in Kentucky this week.

The post and the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs worked together to provide the honors.

Four ceremonies are scheduled to allow social distancing, and face coverings are required.

The first ceremony begins at 9 a.m.

