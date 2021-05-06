Kentucky to announce first winners of $1M vaccine lottery

Kentucky officials are expected to draw first winners in its 'Shot at a Million' vaccine lottery July 1. The winner will be announced Friday, July 2.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Four weeks after it was launched, Kentucky officials are ready to make someone who received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine--a millionaire. One lucky student will win a full ride to a Kentucky public college which includes a trade school.

Note: There are three separate drawings, each with a separate entry deadline, drawing and announcement date.

The deadline to enter this week's drawing is Wednesday, June 30 at 11:59 p.m. EST. You're only allowed one entry per person for each drawing. All duplicate entries will be removed prior to each drawing, according to the rules online.

When is the drawing?

The drawing for the first $1 million winner and full scholarship winner is scheduled for Thursday, July 2.

No internet? Here's how to enter

If you do not have access to the internet, you can call (855) 598-2246 to provide information to enter the drawings.

When will the winner be announced?

The names of the winners will be announced publicly by Gov. Andy Beshear and posted on the Shot at a Million website Friday, July 2.

How will I know if I won?

If your entry is selected, you will be contacted via the contact information provided on your entry form, according to the Shot at a Million website.

Who can be disqualified?

You may be disqualified from winning a prize if you violate the official rules or the state cannot verify your vaccination status.

What if a winner isn't verified?

If a potential winner cannot be verified, violates the official rules, refuses to accept the prize or cannot be located, an alternate potential winner will be drawn and declared the official winner upon verification.

The promptness and degree of reasonableness of efforts to locate a potential winner or any decision to declare a potential winner ineligible under is at the sole discretion of the state.

Alternates will be used in the order in which they were randomly selected as vacated spots become available.

Is the info from my entry confidential?

The Shot at a Million website states the state will not sell any information provided on its website. Anyone who does sign up for the drawing, though, must consent to allow the Department for Public Health to verify vaccination status.

To accept the prize, winners must consent to the release and verification, which authorizes the state and its agencies to release the prize winner’s name and likeness.

How do I win a full-ride to college?

Kentuckians aged 12-17 can enter into a drawing to win a free full-ride scholarship to any Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school. For this lottery, 15 people in the age group will be chosen to win.

Entry for children between the ages of 12 and 17 requires a parent or guardian’s name, email address and phone number.

