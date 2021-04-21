More issues with Kentucky unemployment system detailed in report from state auditor

Among those problems, the report found at least 10 employees of the Office of Unemployment Insurance accessed their own claims.

KENTUCKY, USA — State Auditor Mike Harmon released the second volume of the Statewide Single Audit of Kentucky (SSWAK), highlighting more issues with the state’s unemployment insurance system.

Among those problems, the report found at least 10 employees of the Office of Unemployment Insurance accessed their own claims. Harmon said it is not known what actions, if any, the employees took but that they were instructed not to do so during training.

“While thousands of Kentuckians tried to call or email seeking help about their own claims to no avail, employees within OUI could freely check and possibly even make changes to remove stops on their own claims,” Harmon said in a release. “Given the more than 400,000 unread emails we learned of previously, this finding only adds to the frustration of those who have waited months for assistance.”

Harmon said this finding will be turned over to the Office of the Attorney General.

In all, the audit contains 21 findings—including five related to the unemployment insurance system. Harmon said while the biggest concern is with the 10 employees who accessed their own claims, there are other areas of concern which put $670.7 million into question.

Included in the questioned costs is $665 million in unemployment benefits paid out by the state. According to Harmon, the auto-pay system “failed to ask key eligibility questions before issuing UI payments.”

“We aren’t saying the entire $665 million was wrongly paid, only that there were no controls in place to properly determine and certify claimants’ eligibility, which is a violation of federal law,” Harmon said in a release.

Auditors were not able to determine how much money was overpaid or still owed to claimants.

Following the release of the audit, Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Mike Lonergan released a statement:

“Gov. Andy Beshear’s failures and mismanagement relentlessly plague the state’s unemployment insurance office. This governor’s failed administration let the politically connected cut the line, mismanage the office, ignored hundreds of thousands of cries for help, dragged his feet on releasing the inspector general’s report and more. To this date, Gov. Beshear has made no effort to refer any of these matters to law enforcement for investigation.

“Gov. Beshear’s administration lets Kentucky families down day after day and month after month for more than a year. Enough is enough – Gov. Beshear needs to own up to these disgraceful failures and act immediately to right the ship. Kentucky families in need of the benefits they were promised can’t wait any longer while Beshear keeps blaming others and passing the buck.”

To read volume two of the audit, click here. To read volume one, click here.

This story may be updated.

►Contact reporter Dennis Ting at dting@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@DennisJTing) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.