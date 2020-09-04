FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 275,000 Kentucky residents have filed for unemployment benefits in the past three weeks.

The surge comes as the coronavirus pandemic causes widespread economic damage. The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 117,135 Kentuckians filed unemployment claims last week. It was an increase of nearly 4,000 people from the prior week.

Nationwide, 16.8 million Americans filed for unemployment aid in the past three weeks. Like elsewhere, Kentucky’s unemployment benefit enrollment system has been overwhelmed by surging numbers of applicants.

The state said they are getting thousands of calls every day, and warned people that they would have long waits on the phone, and even longer waits to get their check.

Kentucky dramatically increased the number of employees handling unemployment insurance claims.

