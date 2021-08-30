University of Kentucky student pleads guilty in Capitol riot

West Virginia native Gracyn Courtright is facing six months in jail.

WASHINGTON — Seven months after being charged for her role in riot at the U.S. Capitol, a University of Kentucky student pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

West Virginia native Gracyn Courtright is accused of entering the Capitol building Jan. 6 and stealing a sign before being stopped by Capitol Police.

According to an affidavit, FBI agents used pictured and videos posted on social media to identify Courtright. She was originally charged with theft of property, entering a restricted building and engaging in disruptive conduct.

Courtright pleaded guilty to a single, misdemeanor count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority Monday, announcing her plea as she sobbed to a D.C. judge.

She is facing six months in jail at sentencing, though her attorney told the judge that if he planned to sentence Courtright in person, neither she nor her parents are vaccinated against COVID-19 and have no plans to do so.

Courtright was forced to withdraw from UK after she was arrested, and will face a hearing in November to reinstated as a student.

