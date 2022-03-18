'A non-existent problem' | Kentucky ACLU urges Beshear to veto bill banning transgender athletes

Because the Republican-backed bill was amended in the House, it now heads back to the Senate for a concurrence vote.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky House of Representatives advanced a measure Thursday that would bar transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity from sixth grade to college.

Under the proposal, the gender of a student for the purpose of determining athletic eligibility would be determined by the ”student’s certified birth certificate as originally issued at the time of birth or adoption.”

If Senate Bill 83 passes into law, Kentucky would join a growing number of GOP-dominated states adopting similar bans, though the bans have been challenged in several states as violations of federal law.

In almost every one of those states, sponsors have been unable to cite a single instance in their own state or region where such participation has caused problems.

American Civil Liberties Union Kentucky spokesman Samuel Crankshaw, in a statement, called the measure a “solution in search of a non-existent problem.”

“If this becomes law, it will jeopardize our children’s mental health, physical well-being, and ability to access educational opportunities comparable to their peers,” Crankshaw said.

Crankshaw said that lawmakers should focus on what Kentucky students and educators really need rather than "single out vulnerable children to score cheap political points."

Senate Bill 83 passed in the Senate once in February, if passed again, the bill would head to Governor Andy Beshear's desk.

"We strongly urge Governor Beshear to veto this hateful, unconstitutional legislation," he said. "To all the students who may be affected by this legislation: we stand by you and will not stop fighting."

