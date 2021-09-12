Beshear: Federal funding allotted to Kentucky's tourism industry, 'ready to safely welcome visitors'

This funding will help the tourism industry promote travel and outdoor recreation across Kentucky.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry announced ARP funds will be allocated to the state tourism industry.

They will allot $5.3 million to this $8.9 billion dollar industry, according to Beshear.

This is part of the American Rescue Plan Act Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation State Grant program. The funds are supposed to "further position the tourism industry to be an economic driver for Kentucky."

“Tourism continues to serve as a way for communities across the commonwealth to generate economic growth,” Beshear said. “My administration remains committed to supporting this multibillion-dollar industry as we continue to focus our efforts on building a strong post-COVID economy for Kentucky.”

Berry said Kentucky is a welcoming destination ready to "safely welcome visitors."

Tourism affects all 120 counties. The state tourism cabinet will disperse this additional money to popular tourism regions and destination marketing organizations.

